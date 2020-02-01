Više od 250 žrtava koronavirusa

Kina je u sve većoj izolaciji zbog međunarodnih putnih restrikcija i suspenzije letova a Rusija će od ponedeljka početi da evakuiše svoje građane, pošto se broj žrtava koronavirusa povećao na 259.

Epidemija je dovela do masovne evakuacije stranih državljana a svetske avio-kompanije obustavile su letove za Kinu. Cela situacija bi mogla da dodatno uspori rast druge najveće svetske ekonomije.

Ruska vojska počeće da evakuiše ruske državljane iz Kine u ponedeljak i utorak, javile su agencije Interfaks i TASS. Portparol Kremlja Dmitrij Peskov izjavio je da će se Rusi biti evakuisani iz regiona najteže pogođenih zarazom. U Rusiji su već prijavljena dva slučaja koronavirusa i ograničeni direktni letovi za Kinu.

Kineska nacionalna zdravstvena komisija saopštila je da su u petak potvrđene 2.102 nove infekcije, čime je ukupan broj pacijenata porastao na 11.791. Još 137 slučajeva je prijavljeno u oko 25 zemalja. Broj smrtnih slučajeva porastao je za 46 osoba na ukupno 259, a svi slučajevi su u Kini.

Prema kineskim podacima, ovaj koronavirus je manje smrotnosan od SARS-a (teškog akutnog respiratornog sindroma) koji je ubio skoro 800 ljudi dok je 8.000 inficirano, iako te statistike mogu da se veoma brzo promene.

Unutar Kine, provincija Hubei, epicentar zaraze, je u doslovnom karantinu. Putevi su blokirani a javni prevoz obustavljen. U drugim delovima Kine, vlasti takođe uvode nove restrikcije za putovanja i poslovanje.

U Pekingu, na ulazima u naselja su podignuti punktovi gde volonteri sa maskama na licu i crvenim trakama na rukama upisuju podatke o građanima koji se vraćaju iz svojih rodnih mesta posle proslave lunarne nove godine.

"Sve dok sam dobro zaštićen i ne idem na mesta gde je gužva, ne plašim se ni u svom rodnom gradu niti u Pekingu", izjavio je za Rojters 58-godišnji radnik sa prezimenom Sun.

Drugi su, ipak, zabrinuti.

"Puno ljudi se vraća u grad, mislim da zato Pekingu preti rizik od novih infekcija", smatra Ženg Čunlei, 45-godišnji radnik.

In Hubei, the provincial government extended the holiday break to Feb. 13 in a bid to contain the outbreak, the Hubei Daily reported.

The World Health Organization, which this week declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, has said global trade and travel restrictions are not needed.

But Singapore and the United States announced measures on Friday to ban foreign nationals who have recently been in China from entering their territories.

EVACUATIONS

Australia followed suit, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying the country would deny entry to all foreign nationals traveling from mainland China from Saturday.

"We're in fact operating with an abundance of caution in these circumstances so Australians can go about their daily lives with confidence," Morrison told reporters in Sydney.

Qantas Airways Ltd and Air New Zealand said travel bans forced them to suspend their direct flights to China from Feb. 9. All three major U.S. airlines said on Friday they would cancel flights to mainland China.

Many nations have put on charter flights to repatriate citizens from China and then place them in isolation for around two weeks, the incubation period of the virus.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn called for calm as more than 100 Germans and family members landed in Frankfurt, none showing any symptoms of the virus. He warned against hysteria and hostility from the public.

Britain said it was withdrawing some staff from its embassy and consulates in China.

"In the event that the situation deteriorates further, the ability of the British Embassy and Consulates to provide assistance to British nationals from within China may be limited," the UK government said in a statement.

Many of the private clinics catering to foreigners in China have started to turn away people with fevers.

"I don't want to go to the local hospital with a sore throat only to catch something else," said Czech national Veronika Krubner in Tianjin.

DISRUPTIONS

Infections have jumped in two cities flanking Wuhan, raising concerns that new hot spots are emerging despite strict travel restrictions.

In one of them, Huanggang, authorities asked households to designate one individual who can leave the home, a local newspaper said. The mayor of the city of about 7.5 million people said there could be a significant rise in cases this weekend.

The northern city of Tianjin, home to some 15 million, suspended all schools and businesses until further notice.

Efforts to contain the virus risk slowing growth in China. Growth had already fallen in the fourth quarter to a 30-year low of 6%. The virus impact prompted Capital Economics to almost halve its estimate for first-quarter growth to 3% from 5.7%.

China's central bank said the impact was temporary and economic fundamentals remained sound, but that it would increase monetary and credit support, including lowering lending costs for affected companies.

Apple Inc said on Saturday it would close all of its official stores and corporate offices in China until Feb. 9, the latest of dozens of major companies, including Sweden's IKEA and Walmart Inc, restricting travel and operations due to the outbreak.

