Dva helikoptera Vojske SAD srušila se u Kentakiju

Dva helikoptera američke vojske sudarila su se u sredu tokom misije obuke iznad države Kentaki, rekao je portparol u izjavi Rojtersu.

Status članova posade nije odmah bio poznat, dodao je portparol.

"Imamo teške vesti iz Fort Kembela, sa ranim izveštajima o padu helikoptera i očekuju se smrtni slučajevi", rekao je guverner Kentakija Endi Bešir u objavi na Tviteru rano u četvrtak.

Two U.S. Army helicopters collided Wednesday while on a training mission over the state of Kentucky, a spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, the spokesperson added.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," Kentucky's governor, Andy Beshear, said in a post on Twitter early Thursday.