Makron pobedio Le Penovu - preliminarni rezultati

Francuski predsednik Emanuel Makron pobedio je svoju rivalku, kandidatkinju desnice Marin Le Pen u drugom krugu predsedničkih izbora, pokazuju projekcije rezultata. Makron će najverovatnije dobiti drugi mandat i tako izbeći potencijalni politički zemljotres.

Preliminarni rezultati pokazuju da je Makron dobio 57-58 odsto glasova. Prve procene su obično i tačne, sa manjim odstupanjima kako pristižu rezultati iz cele zemlje.

Makronove pristalice slavile su u parku kod Ajfelove kule u Parizu, mašući francuskim i EU zastavama. Pristalice Marin Le Pen organizovale su okupljanje u pregrađu Pariza.

Makronovu pobedu pozdravili su saveznici koji teže mejsntrim politici, koja je uzdrmana najpre Bregzitom, pobedom Donalda Trampa na izborima u Americi, a onda i usponom nove generacije nacionalističkih lidera.

Victory for the centrist, pro-European Union Macron would be hailed by allies as a reprieve for mainstream politics that have been rocked in recent years by Britain's exit from the European Union, the 2016 election of Donald Trump and the rise of a new generation of nationalist leaders.

Macron will join a small club - only two French presidents before him have managed to secure a second term. But his margin of victory looks to be tighter than when he first beat Le Pen in 2017, underlining how many French remain unimpressed with him and his domestic record.

That disillusion was reflected in turnout figures, with France's main polling institutes saying the abstention rate would likely settle around 28%, the highest since 1969.

Against a backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing Western sanctions that have exacerbated a surge in fuel prices, Le Pen's campaign homed in on the rising cost of living as Macron's weak point.

She promised sharp cuts to fuel tax, zero-percent sales tax on essential items from pasta to diapers, income exemptions for young workers and a "French first" stance on jobs and welfare.

Macron meanwhile pointed to her past admiration for Russia's Vladimir Putin as showing she could not be trusted on the world stage, while insisting she still harbored plans to pull France out of the European Union - something she denies. Read full story

'COHABITATION' BECKONS?

In the latter part of the campaign as he sought the backing of left-leaning voters, Macron played down an earlier promise to make the French work longer, saying he was open to discussion on plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

In the end, as viewer surveys after last week's fractious televised debate between the two testified, Le Pen's policies - which included a proposal to ban people from wearing Muslim headscarves in public - remained too extreme for many French.

Ex-merchant banker Macron's decision to run for the presidency in 2017 and set up his own grass roots movement from scratch up-ended the old certainties about French politics - something that may come back to bite him in June's parliamentary elections.

Instead of capping the rise of radical forces as he said it would, Macron's non-partisan centrism has sped the electoral collapse of the mainstream left and right, whose two candidates could between them only muster 6.5% of the first-round vote on April 10.

One notable winner has been the hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, who scored 22% in the first round and has already staked a claim to become Macron's prime minister in an awkward "cohabitation" if his group does well in the June vote.

(Additional reporting by Michel Rose, Leigh Thomas and Gus Trompiz; Writing by Mark John, Richard Lough and Ingrid Melander; Frances Kerry, Raissa Kasolowsky, Alexandra Hudson)