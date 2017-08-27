Harvi prouzrokovao je kiše bez presedana u jugoistočnom delu Teksasa
Uragan, sada tropska oluja Harvi, ostavio je za sobom najmanje petoro mrtvih ljudi, dok nastavljene poplave i tornada predstvaljaju kontinuiranu opasnost za milione stanovnika jugoistočnog Teksasa.
Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
Flooded downtown is seen from a high rise along Buffalo Bayou after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding, in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017, in this picture obtained from social media.
Two people walk down a flooded section of Interstate 610 in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.