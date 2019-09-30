Linkovi
30 septembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Actor Renee Zellweger poses as she arrives for the European premiere of "Judy" at the Curzon Mayfair in London, Britain.
2
Riot police officers react as they guard during a riot following protests near Indonesian Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
Workers wrap plastic film around the Bank of China building to protect it from vandalism, in Hong Kong, China.
4
A crab sits at the shore of a catchment lake near Bochum, western Germany, after heavy rainfall in the night.
