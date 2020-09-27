Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
27 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman walks among the flags placed in memory of coronavirus (COVID-19) victims in Madrid, Spain.
2
A Palestinian girl wearing a protective face mask sits in a box on the back of a bicycle amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Gaza City.
3
Riders pedal under a cloudy sky in the Men's Elite event in Imola, Italy, during the the UCI 2020 Road World Championships.
4
A man stands next to a horsecart laden with oil drums on a street in Lahore, Pakistan.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG