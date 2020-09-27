Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman walks among the flags placed in memory of coronavirus (COVID-19) victims in Madrid, Spain.
A Palestinian girl wearing a protective face mask sits in a box on the back of a bicycle amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Gaza City.
Riders pedal under a cloudy sky in the Men&#39;s Elite event&nbsp;&nbsp;in Imola, Italy, during the the UCI 2020 Road World Championships.
A man stands next to a horsecart laden with oil drums on a street in Lahore, Pakistan.
