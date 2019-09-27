Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An Afghan boy stands with a donkey loaded with election material, to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road, in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan.
An athlete competes during the qualifications for the men&#39;s long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
A cashier feeds pigeons and waits clients as she sells tickets to a public toilet in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
The sun sets behind Tiananmen Gate in Beijing ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People&#39;s Republic of China.
