A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Balinese man watches Mount Agung volcano at a temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia.
An Afghan man prepares to burn a pile of illegal narcotics on the outskirts of Jalalabad.
Kadri Gursel, a columnist for Turkey's main opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet, kisses his wife Nazire Kalkan Gursel after his release from Silivri prison outside Istanbul.
Workers shovel papers and debris off the top of the rubble of a building that collapsed in last week's 7.1 magnitude earthquake, at the corner of Gabriel Mancera and Escocia streets in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Sept. 25, 2017.