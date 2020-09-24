Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Model present a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2021 women's collection during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Sept. 23, 2020. (Dolce & Gabbana/Handout)
2 People celebrate South Africa's Heritage Day at Zoo Lake park in Johannesburg.
3 Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Kiryat Sanz Hassidic sect pray on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in a Tashlich ceremony during a nationwide three-week lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Netanya, Israel.
4 United States' Chloe Dygert competes during the women's Individual Time Trial event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy.

