Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
22 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People take a selfie in a field of cosmos flowers in Goyang, west of Seoul, South Korea.
2
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi looks at small flags placed on the grounds of the National Mall by activists from the COVID Memorial Project to mark the deaths of 200,000 lives lost in the U.S. to COVID-19, in Washington, D.C.
3
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India.
4
Public information messages in central Manchester England, are posted after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new restrictions to last "perhaps six months" to slow the renewed spread of coronavirus.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG