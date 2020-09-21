Linkovi
Fotografije dana
21 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room starts to turn red with the arrival of Autumn in Llanrwst, Britain.
A woman rides a bike in a park installed with artificial full moons to celebrate upcoming Chuseok holiday, the Korean Thanksgiving Day, in Seoul, South Korea.
People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain.
A surfer stands next to a dog along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as Israel enters its fourth day under a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases, in Ashkelon.
