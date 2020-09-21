Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room starts to turn red with the arrival of Autumn in Llanrwst, Britain.
2 A woman rides a bike in a park installed with artificial full moons to celebrate upcoming Chuseok holiday, the Korean Thanksgiving Day, in Seoul, South Korea.
3 People look at a funnel cloud formed near the beach in Barcelona, Spain.
4 A surfer stands next to a dog along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as Israel enters its fourth day under a second nationwide lockdown amid a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases, in Ashkelon.

