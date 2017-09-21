A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Relatives wait for news of their loved ones after an earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico.
A man rides a motorbike on a flooded street in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, after Hurricane Maria hit the area.
View of damage caused the day before by Hurricane Maria in Roseau, Dominica, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Maria smashed into the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica with its prime minister describing devastating damage as winds and rain from the storm also hit territories still reeling from Irma.
A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, pleads with aid workers to give him a bag of rice near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh.