Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Cyclists climb Cormet de Roselend during the stage 18 of the Tour de France cycling race over 175 kilometers (108.7 miles) from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, France.
1 Cyclists climb Cormet de Roselend during the stage 18 of the Tour de France cycling race over 175 kilometers (108.7 miles) from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, France.
A health worker takes a break sitting in front of a fan at a public health center in Hyderabad, India.
2 A health worker takes a break sitting in front of a fan at a public health center in Hyderabad, India.
Migrants pull a child and their belongings in Kara Tepe, near Mytilene the capital of the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece.
3 Migrants pull a child and their belongings in Kara Tepe, near Mytilene the capital of the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece.
Health officials from Bupyeong-gu Office spray disinfectants at a shopping district in Incheon, South Korea, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 Health officials from Bupyeong-gu Office spray disinfectants at a shopping district in Incheon, South Korea, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG