Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
17 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Cyclists climb Cormet de Roselend during the stage 18 of the Tour de France cycling race over 175 kilometers (108.7 miles) from Meribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, France.
2
A health worker takes a break sitting in front of a fan at a public health center in Hyderabad, India.
3
Migrants pull a child and their belongings in Kara Tepe, near Mytilene the capital of the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece.
4
Health officials from Bupyeong-gu Office spray disinfectants at a shopping district in Incheon, South Korea, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fotografije dana
