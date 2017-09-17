A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The backpackers take advantage of pleasant weather to watch sunrise from their campsite on the he Appalachian Trail in Beans Purchase, New Hamphire.
People dressed in historical clothes take part in the Oktoberfest parade in Munich, Germany.
Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen, right, of Finland collides with teammate Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the start of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix on the Marina Bay City Circuit Singapore.
Scott McRoberts helps clean up broken glass after a violent crowd broke windows of many businesses after clashing with police, Sept. 16, 2017, in University City, Missouri. Earlier, protesters marched peacefully in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.