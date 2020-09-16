Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Two polar bears dive for ice cream cakes in the water basin at the Zoo in Hanover, Germany.
2 Hossam Nasser, 32, plays with his camel "Anter" in the Nubian village of Gharb Soheil, on the west bank of the Nile river in Aswan, Egypt.
3 Performers dressed as riders pedal during the start of the stage 17 of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105 miles), between Grenoble and Meribel Col de la Loze.
4 General view of the ceiling of the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. The long-awaited completion of Sagrada Familia will no longer happen in 2026 because of the coronavirus pandemic and funding, basilica officials said.

