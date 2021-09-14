Linkovi
14 septembar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Costumed cast members of Broadway's "The Lion King," L. Steven Taylor, as Mufasa, right, and and Tshidi Manye, as Rafiki, left, appear in Times Square to herald the return of Broadway theater in New York.
2
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man of the Kiryat Sanz Hassidic sect prays on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea in a Tashlich ceremony, in Netanya, Israel.
3
Yulimar Rojas, who won the Olympic gold medal in the women's triple jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and set a new world record, is welcomed home upon return to Caracas, Venezuela.
4
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibition, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York.
