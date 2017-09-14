A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Rohingya Muslim woman Hanida Begum, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, kisses her infant son Abdul Masood who died when the boat they were traveling was capsized just before reaching the shore of the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
Riot police officers detain protesters during the trial of two Turkish teachers, who went on a hunger strike over their dismissal under a government decree following last year's failed coup, outside of a courthouse in Ankara, Turkey.
Bikers compete in a qualifying session of the 81st Bol d'Or 24-hour motorbike endurance race at the Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France.
Rohingya refugees catch aid distributed by local organizations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.