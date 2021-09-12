Linkovi
12 septembar, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Statue of Liberty shines near the Tribute in Light as part of the commemoration for 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack in New York City, Sept. 11, 2021.
2
Pope Francis arrives to celebrate a Mass for the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress, at Budapest's Heroes Square, Hungary.
3
Retired Paramedic Chief Charlie Wells kisses the name of a relative killed in the attack on the World Trade Center at the National September 11 Memorial in New York on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Sept. 11, 2021.
4
Family members of U.S. Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo grieve upon the arrival of his casket at Logan Airport in Boston, Sept. 11, 2021. Rosario Pichardo died in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing near the Kabul airport where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Fotografije dana
