Fotografije dana
10 septembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Refugees and migrants are handed tomatoes during a food distribution following a fire at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
2
A woman wearing white protective gear mourns after taking a glimpse of her husband's body, a victim of COVID 19, at a cremation ground in Gauhati, India.
3
A huge fire broke out at the Port of Beirut, Lebanon, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people.
4
Chickens are seen in a classroom converted into a poultry house because of COVID-19 in the town of Wang'uru, Kenya.
Fotografije dana
