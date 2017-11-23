Amerikanci proslavili Dan zahvalnosti

Dan zahvalnosti protekao je u znaku veselih parada, dobrotvornog rada i porodičnog slavlja. To je dan kada svi Amerikanci na svojoj trpezi imaju istovetna jela: pečenu ćurku, sos od brusnice i pitu od bundeve
President Donald Trump speaks with members of the armed forces via video conference at his private club, Mar-a-Lago, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2017, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Officers of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S-led effort against the Islamic State group, serve their soldiers Thanksgiving Day dinner in a dining facility at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Nov. 23, 2017.
President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, greets and hands out sandwiches to members of the U.S. Coast Guard, at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2017, in Riviera Beach, Florida.
The Olaf balloon floats down Sixth Avenue during the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Nov. 23, 2017.