Ponovni izbori u Keniji

Ponovni predsednički izbori u Keniji protekli su u sukobima između policije i demonstranata, kao i zatvorenih biračkih mjesta u uporištima opozicije. Dopisnik Glasa Amerikejavlja da je mala izlaznost u nekim gradovima.
Officials close a ballot box in Bamburi, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2017. (Photo: VOA Swahili service)
Security officers on guard outside Kinyanjui Nairobi polling center, but no voters in sight. (Photo: VOA Swahili service)
Few voters line up to cast ballots at a polling station in Bamburi, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2017. (Photo: VOA Swahili service)
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots at a polling station at the Kinyanjui school in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 26, 2017. (Photo: VOA Swahili service)