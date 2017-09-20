Uragan Marija obrušio se na Portoriko

Iz američkog Nacionalnog centra za uragane saopštili su da su maksimalni udari vetra uragana Marija dostigli brzinu od oko 250 kilometara na sat, a da bi zbog obilnih kiša moglo da dođe do katastofalnih poplava i klizišta.
Damage and flooded streets are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
Rescue workers carry a woman into the Emergency Operation Centre after the the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
People walk on the street next to debris after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017.
A flooded road is seen after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, Sept. 20, 2017, in this still image taken from social media.