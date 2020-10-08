Linkovi
08 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A lone spectator watches Sofia Kenin of the U.S. and Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France.
2
An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-30 fires flares during Air Force Day parade at Hindon Air Force Station on the outskirts of New Delhi.
3
Demonstrators cover an elderly woman during clashes with police, as they protest against the government's proposed labor reforms in a controversial "jobs creation" bill in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4
A man walks in rubbles inside the Ghazanchetsots (Holy Saviour) Cathedral in the historic city of Shusha, that was hit by a bomb as hostilities between Armenian and Azerbaijani continues over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh province.
