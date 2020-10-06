Linkovi
Fotografije dana
06 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People walk past a screen in Tokyo, Japan, showing the news report that President Donald Trump has left a hospital to return to the White House after receiving treatments for COVID-19.
2
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, gestures at center, as he visits the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin with his counterparts from Israel Gabi Ashkenazi, below fourth right from center, and the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, second right from center.
3
Performers rehearse for a show at the Badaling Great Wall of China on the outskirts of Beijing.
4
A Palestinian teacher waits to hand out books to students at a school as part of preparations by the Ministry of Education to reopen schools amid the COVID-19 outbreak, in the northern Gaza Strip.
