Fotografije dana
06 oktobar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Nigeria's Ese Brume competes in the Women's Long Jump final at the 2019 IAAF Athletics World Championships at the Khalifa International stadium in Doha, Qatar.
2
A farm worker harvests dates at a farm in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
3
Protesters light flares during a rally in Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Thousands are rallying in the Ukrainian capital against the president's plan to hold a local election in the country's rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a concession to Russia.
4
A cat meows while looking out from its carrier during an annual pet blessing ceremony at Our Ladies of Remedies Parish in the Malate area of Manila, Philippines.
