Fotografije dana
05 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People release scores of white balloons bearing the names of the Aug. 4 deadly explosion during the two-month anniversary, next to the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 4, 2020.
2
An unexploded BM-30 Smerch rocket allegedly fired by Armenian forces in the fighting over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, is seen near the Mingachevir Hydro Power Station in the town of Mingachevir, Azerbaijan.
3
A gymnastics instructor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) leads a morning exercise for patients of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a hotel designated to treat asymptomatic patients in Karawaci, Indonesia's Banten province.
4
A police officer cuts a chain open to free a demonstrator as Extinction Rebellion activists protest in front of the Ministry of Agriculture in Berlin, Germany.
