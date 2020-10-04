Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
Poslednja emisija
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
04 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police use a water cannon against demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus.
2
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing amid the COVID-19 outbreak on World Animal Day, in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Philippines.
3
Cyclists rides during the second stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, a 149 km route between Alcamo and Agrigento, in Agrigento, Italy.
4
Swiss Guards stand attention at the St. Damaso courtyard on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG