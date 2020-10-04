Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police use a water cannon against demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus.
1 Police use a water cannon against demonstrators during a rally in Minsk, Belarus.
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing amid the COVID-19 outbreak on World Animal Day, in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Philippines.
2 A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on a cat at a drive-thru pet blessing amid the COVID-19 outbreak on World Animal Day, in Eastwood Mall, Quezon City, Philippines.
Cyclists rides during the second stage of the 2020 Giro d&#39;Italia, a 149 km route between Alcamo and Agrigento, in Agrigento, Italy.
3 Cyclists rides during the second stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, a 149 km route between Alcamo and Agrigento, in Agrigento, Italy.
Swiss Guards stand attention at the St. Damaso courtyard on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican.
4 Swiss Guards stand attention at the St. Damaso courtyard on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG