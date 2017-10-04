A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Visitors pose for photographs in front of an installation "Museum of the Moon", a giant seven-meter-wide glowing sculpture of the moon, created by British artist Luke Jerram in Hong Kong to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Visitors are silhouetted as they look at "Dandelion Sculpture" by Amy Stoneystreet and Robin Wight at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley, in the village of Wisley, near Woking, England.
Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland.
A golden statue of Buddha sits on a float during the Rab Bua (Lotus Receiving) festival to mark the end of Buddhist Lent in the central Thai province of Samut Prakan.