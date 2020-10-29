Linkovi
Fotohrafije dana
29 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A shack home burns as people are evicted from a squatters camp by police in Guernica, Buenos Aires province, Argentina. Evicted families say they have nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A man prays in the street outside the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a knife attack.
A woman shelters with an umbrella as she walks past an artwork by artist Liz West, part of the Kensington and Chelsea art week, outside the Saatchi Gallery in London.
Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's princesses nearby in Bangkok, Thailand.
