Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
28 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A medical staff member looks out of a window of a general practitioner's office which offers the coronavirus tests, as the COVID-19 spread continues in the Mitte district of Berlin, Germany.
2
A child holds an emblem of the National League for Democracy as supporters ride on wooden boats in Yangon River, during an election campaign rally on the outskirts of Yangon, ahead of next month's elections.
3
A man wears a mask as demonstrators gather to protest the COVID-19 preventative measures downtown Prague, Czech Republic.
4
A Swiss guard adjusts a face mask ahead of the weekly general audience held by Pope Francis, in Aula Paolo VI at the Vatican.
Fotografije dana
