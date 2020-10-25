Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Belarusian police block a street during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk.
2 Supporters of the Tanzanian ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (Revolutionary Party), gather at the Kibanda Maiti Stadium, during the last campaign rally in Stone Town ahead of the national elections.
3 Iraqi demonstrators react as they gather to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government protests in Baghdad.
4 People and a shark swim through a school of salmon at Sydney's Bondi Beach in Australia, in this still image from a drone video obtained from social media.

