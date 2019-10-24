Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
1 The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
A pro-democracy demonstrator wearing a mask in Hong Kong holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest in Hong Kong&rsquo;s Chater Garden showing their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain.
2 A pro-democracy demonstrator wearing a mask in Hong Kong holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest in Hong Kong’s Chater Garden showing their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain.
Embers blow in the wind as a tree trunk glows during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California. The fire broke out in spite of rolling blackouts by utility companies in both northern and Southern California.
3 Embers blow in the wind as a tree trunk glows during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California. The fire broke out in spite of rolling blackouts by utility companies in both northern and Southern California.
A suspect inside a vehicle reacts following a verdict that sentenced 16 people to death over the murder of a 19-year-old female student, in Feni, Bangladesh. The student was burnt alive in April, provoking outrage across the country.
4 A suspect inside a vehicle reacts following a verdict that sentenced 16 people to death over the murder of a 19-year-old female student, in Feni, Bangladesh. The student was burnt alive in April, provoking outrage across the country.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG