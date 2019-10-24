Linkovi
Fotografije dana
24 oktobar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The flag-draped casket of late U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is carried through National Statuary Hall during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.
2
A pro-democracy demonstrator wearing a mask in Hong Kong holds an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a protest in Hong Kong’s Chater Garden showing their solidarity with the Catalonian independence movement in Spain.
3
Embers blow in the wind as a tree trunk glows during the Kincade fire near Geyserville, California. The fire broke out in spite of rolling blackouts by utility companies in both northern and Southern California.
4
A suspect inside a vehicle reacts following a verdict that sentenced 16 people to death over the murder of a 19-year-old female student, in Feni, Bangladesh. The student was burnt alive in April, provoking outrage across the country.
