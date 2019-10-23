Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
23 oktobar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
2
Central Election Commission officials dressed in white disposable overalls and wearing face masks count votes arrived from Serbia in Kosovo capital Pristina. Vote counting has been suspended after several commission officials reported health problems including allergic reactions and skin problems after opening ballot boxes from Serbia, authorities said.
3
A boy walks out of the sea, covering oil spilled on Itapuama beach located in the city of Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
4
An aerial shows a car moving along a road near the village of Martkopi, outside Tbilisi, Georgia.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG