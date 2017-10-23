Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, Oct. 22, 2017. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for &quot;rope jumping&quot;, in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge.
1

Students from St. Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional &#39;Raisin Weekend&#39; in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain.
2

A woman walks through the park, covered of fallen yellow leaves, near Pristina, Kosovo.
3

Actors perform at the Temple of Hera during a dressed rehearsal of the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame in ancient Olympia, the sanctuary where the Olympic Games were born in 776 BC, Greece.
4

