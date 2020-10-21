Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The pack rides during the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2020 cycling race, a 203-kilometer route between Bassano del Grappa - Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.
2 Women wait to receive tokens needed to apply for a Pakistani visa in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
3 Staff member marks seats for social distancing at a movie theater at CGV cinema amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4 Pakistan's troops and rescue workers look for survivors in the rubble following the explosion, in Karachi.

