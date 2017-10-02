A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Independence supporters march during a demonstration downtown Barcelona, Spain. Catalan leaders accused Spanish police of brutality and repression while the Spanish government praised the security forces for behaving firmly and proportionately.
2
U.S. President Donald Trump stands with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen (R) during a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shootings at the White House in Washington.
3
People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 1, 2017. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured.
4
A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar after a mass shooting in which dozens were killed at the Route 91 Harvest country festival, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.