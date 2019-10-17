Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
17 oktobar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Melted traffic lights are seen after clashes of separatist demonstrators in Barcelona, Spain.
2
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks to U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting about Syria in the White House cabinet room in Washington, Oct. 16, 2019. Congressional Democratic Party lawmakers cut short the meeting after Trump had a “meltdown” over a House of Representatives vote condemning his Syria withdrawal. (White House official photo)
3
Bolivia's President and current presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party Evo Morales, left, dances during a closing campaign rally in El Alto, Oct. 16, 2019.
4
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, speaks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium. Britain and the European Union reached a new tentative Brexit deal, hoping to finally escape the acrimony, divisions and frustration of their three-year divorce battle.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG