Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
15 oktobar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive by Tuk Tuk to attend a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad.
2
Waste collectors transport plastic scrap for recycling in the suburbs of Hanoi, Vietnam.
3
Autumnal trees are seen at the embankment of the Spree river in Berlin, Germany.
4
A man makes earthen lamps for Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a workshop in Ahmedabad, India.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG