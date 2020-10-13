Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Priests arrange fruits offered by Hindu devotees inside a temple to mark the Annakut festival in Ahmedabad, India.
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to a cab as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City, Oct. 12, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Florida.
