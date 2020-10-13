Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
13 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Priests arrange fruits offered by Hindu devotees inside a temple to mark the Annakut festival in Ahmedabad, India.
2
Police officers protect themselves with their shields during a protest against the new so-called omnibus law, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
A person dressed up as Spider-Man sits next to a cab as taxi drivers hold a protest against taxi-hailing apps such as Uber, Cabify and Didi at Angel de la Independencia monument, in Mexico City, Oct. 12, 2020.
4
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport, Oct. 12, 2020, in Sanford, Florida.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG