Fotografije dana
12 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People cast their ballots during early voting for the upcoming presidential elections inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA..
2
People light candles inside Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, the temple of Brazil’s patron saint, in Aparecida.
3
A Palestinian child sits by Israel's controversial separation barrier near the West Bank village of Bayt Awwa.
4
Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) on a boat transfer people suspected of having the coronavirus to a quarantine center in Yangon, Myanmar.
Fotografije dana
