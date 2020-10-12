Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People cast their ballots during early voting for the upcoming presidential elections inside of The Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA..
2 People light candles inside Our Lady of Aparecida Basilica, the temple of Brazil’s patron saint, in Aparecida.
3 A Palestinian child sits by Israel's controversial separation barrier near the West Bank village of Bayt Awwa.
4 Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) on a boat transfer people suspected of having the coronavirus to a quarantine center in Yangon, Myanmar.

