Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
01 oktobar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A jockey rides a water buffalo during the annual Chonburi Buffalo Race in Chonburi, Thailand.
2
Commuters ignoring physical distancing norms push each other to board on a bus in Kolkata, India.
3
A girl stands on a set of stairs on Patong beach in Phuket, Thailand.
4
A paramedic with a special suit to protect against coronavirus, adjusts the face mask of a patient as his colleague pulls the stretcher out of a nursing home where dozens of elderly people have been found positive to COVID-19, in Athens, Greece.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG