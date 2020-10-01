Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A jockey rides a water buffalo during the annual Chonburi Buffalo Race in Chonburi, Thailand.
2 Commuters ignoring physical distancing norms push each other to board on a bus in Kolkata, India.
3 A girl stands on a set of stairs on Patong beach in Phuket, Thailand.
4 A paramedic with a special suit to protect against coronavirus, adjusts the face mask of a patient as his colleague pulls the stretcher out of a nursing home where dozens of elderly people have been found positive to COVID-19, in Athens, Greece.

