A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
French police point a gun at a man on the ground (C) as a stabbed woman lies (L) while soldiers secure the area following an attack at the Saint-Charles main train station in the French Mediterranean city of Marseille. A suspected Islamist man killed two women at the main train station in Marseille before being shot dead by soldiers on patrol, local officials and police said.
2
A girl grimaces as Spanish National Police pushes away pro-referendum supporters outside the Ramon Llull school assigned to be a polling station by the Catalan government in Barcelona, Spain.
3
Fireworks explode over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbor to celebrate the China's National Day.
4
People ride a cardboard car on Place de la Bastille during a 'car free' day in Paris, France.