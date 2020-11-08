Linkovi
Najnovije
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
08 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Posters displaying election results hang on the fence outside of St. John's Church near the White House in Washington, D.C., after a presidential election victory was called for former Vice President Joe Biden.
2
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden, vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and their families celebrate onstage in Wilmington, Delaware, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Nov. 7, 2020.
3
The sun rises through the fog over Frankfurt, Germany.
4
Election officials keep track of counted votes at a polling station after polls closed in Naypyidaw, Myanmar.
