Fotografije dana
08 novembar, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A procession for the body of Sergeant Ron Helus, who was shot in a shooting incident at a Thousand Oaks bar, drives down Ventura HIghway 101 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve were killed by a gunman late Wednesday during a shooting at the bar. Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus was immediately hit with numerous gunshots after going inside to confront the shooter and later died after being taken to a hospital.
2
Rana stands in front of a mural, representing her rapist as she described in details, in a street in the Lebanese capital Beirut. For years after she was raped, her family and society blamed her -- but she finally decided to go public and shame her rapist.
3
Riders perform during a freestyle motocross show at the EICMA exhibition motorcycle fair in Milan, Italy.
4
A stroller walks his dogs in an autumnal colored forest in Cuxhaven, nothern Germany, Nov. 7, 2018.
