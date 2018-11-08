1 A procession for the body of Sergeant Ron Helus, who was shot in a shooting incident at a Thousand Oaks bar, drives down Ventura HIghway 101 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve were killed by a gunman late Wednesday during a shooting at the bar. Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus was immediately hit with numerous gunshots after going inside to confront the shooter and later died after being taken to a hospital.

