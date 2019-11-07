Linkovi
07 novembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman poses for a picture in front of a graffiti with Arabic reading "those are our women" during ongoing protests near Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq.
2
Men carry the remains of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, before they are buried at the cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico.
3
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, places a cross during the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London.
4
A demonstrator takes a selfie as another one uses a sling during a protest against the government's economic policies in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 6, 2019.
