06 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Republican canvas observer Ed White, center, and Democratic canvas observer Janne Kelhart watch as Lehigh County workers count ballots as vote counting in the general election continues, in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
2
A member of the public swabs herself on the first day of the pilot scheme of mass testing in Liverpool. Liverpool is the pilot project for possible weekly testing of the entire population, covering up to 10 million people across England a day.
3
An Intermediate Egret tries to balance itself on a bicycle tire in a canal filled with garbage near a residential area in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
4
Freed Palestinian prisoner Abdel-Raouf Qe'dan, who served a 16-year sentence in an Israeli jail, marks the last day on a calendar made by his father, who was counting down the days until his son's release, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
