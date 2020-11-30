Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
30 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington.
2
A Russian Mil Mi-17 military helicopter flies over a joint Russian-Turkish military patrol convoy in the countryside near Darbasiyah along the border with Turkey in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province.
3
Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia. The bridge was temporarily closed after an ice storm, with a ferry service between Russky Island and mainland Vladivostok.
4
Sikh devotees light candles in the pre-dawn hours at the illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, in Amritsar, India.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG