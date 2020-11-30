Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington.
1 Cross Hall and the Blue Room are decorated during the 2020 Christmas preview at the White House in Washington.
A Russian Mil Mi-17 military helicopter flies over a joint Russian-Turkish military patrol convoy in the countryside near Darbasiyah along the border with Turkey in Syria&#39;s northeastern Hasakah province.
2 A Russian Mil Mi-17 military helicopter flies over a joint Russian-Turkish military patrol convoy in the countryside near Darbasiyah along the border with Turkey in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province.
Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia. The bridge was temporarily closed after an ice storm, with a ferry service between Russky Island and mainland Vladivostok.
3 Industrial climbers remove ice from the cables of the Russky Bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus Strait in Vladivostok, Russia. The bridge was temporarily closed after an ice storm, with a ferry service between Russky Island and mainland Vladivostok.
Sikh devotees light candles in the pre-dawn hours at the illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, in Amritsar, India.
4 Sikh devotees light candles in the pre-dawn hours at the illuminated Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines, during the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, in Amritsar, India.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG