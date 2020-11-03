Linkovi
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
03 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man tallies the votes from the five ballots cast just after midnight in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
2
People wait in line to vote at a polling place before it opened on Election Day in Las Vegas, Nevada.
3
Poll workers take an oath at Fulton County polling station during the election in Atlanta, Georgia.
4
Voters cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Fotografije dana
