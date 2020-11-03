Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man tallies the votes from the five ballots cast just after midnight in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
1 A man tallies the votes from the five ballots cast just after midnight in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire.
People wait in line to vote at a polling place before it opened on Election Day in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2 People wait in line to vote at a polling place before it opened on Election Day in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Poll workers take an oath at Fulton County polling station during the election in Atlanta, Georgia.
3 Poll workers take an oath at Fulton County polling station during the election in Atlanta, Georgia.
Voters cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
4 Voters cast their ballots at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG