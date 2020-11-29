Linkovi
29 novembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
The sun rises through the middle of buildings long 42nd street in New York's Manhattan borough during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge as viewed from Weehawken, New Jersey.
Riot police stand guard as a protester attempts to get through barbed wire barricading the base entrance of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, in Bangkok, Thailand.
Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad.
Racing Point driver Lance Stroll of Canada crashes during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir, Bahrain.
