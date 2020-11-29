Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The sun rises through the middle of buildings long 42nd street in New York's Manhattan borough during a phenomenon known as Manhattanhenge as viewed from Weehawken, New Jersey.
2 Riot police stand guard as a protester attempts to get through barbed wire barricading the base entrance of the 11th Infantry Regiment, a palace security unit under direct command of the Thai king, in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad.
4 Racing Point driver Lance Stroll of Canada crashes during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir, Bahrain.

