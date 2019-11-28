Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
28 novembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Confetti flies at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.
2
People take part in a gathering of thanks at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong's Central district after U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring an annual review of freedoms in Hong Kong.
3
A wounded protester is carried to receive first aid during clashes with security forces on Rasheed Street in Baghdad, Iraq.
4
A boy dressed in a military police costume arrives to watch the Changing of the Guard at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG